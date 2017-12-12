The 5 Best Shoes to Buy for the Man Who Has Everything

Holiday shopping can be tricky, but that’s where we come in.

If you’re looking for a sneaker gift that’s sure to impress someone with an already well-rounded collection, you’ll find a number of ideas here.

1. Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump

For those who want something that will truly stand out from the pack, take a look at Vetements’ Genetically Modified Reebok Pump. The pre-distressed style is a front-runner for the most detailed sneaker of the year — and it’s also one of the most expensive.

Vetements x Reebok Genetically Modified Pump Barneys

2. Gucci More Metallic Leather Sneakers

Gucci’s low-top leather sneakers have become one of the street’s most ubiquitous designer looks, but there are still ways to stand out while rocking the Italian fashion house’s footwear. Consider this More style in a multicolored metallic leather.

Gucci More Metallic Leather Sneakers Barneys

3. Filling Pieces Lay Up Icey Nubuck

Amsterdam’s Filling Pieces has developed a cult following since its 2009 debut, and this Barneys-exclusive Lay Up model is a great example of what the brand does best. The basketball-inspired design is updated with a multipanel construction and premium materials for a look that is both classy and sporty.

Filling Pieces Lay Up Icey Nubuck Barneys

4. Puma Tsugi Disc

You might already have one of Puma’s classic sneakers such as the Clyde or Suede in your closet, but the brand has a number of other great options worth considering, such as this Tsugi Disc, which veers toward an avant-garde look.

Puma Tsugi Disc Barneys

5. Alexander Wang x Adidas AW BBall Low

Alexander Wang’s Adidas AW BBall sneaker takes elements from popular shoes including Boost cushioning and a gum outsole and combines them for a Frankenstein-esque design that’s sure to turn a few heads when you walk into the room.