The 5 Best Running Shoes for Your New Year’s Resolution

With 2017 winding down, it’s now time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. And for many who make them, those plans involve something fitness related.

If you’re interested in improving your health, and running is part of your overall fitness journey in 2018, Footwear News has compiled a list of five performance shoes from the market’s top brands ready to hit the road or treadmill.

Check out these five sneakers below that may help you achieve your New Year’s resolution.

Brooks Transcend 5

This is the latest shoe in the brand’s popular support running sneaker franchise. The look boasts updated guide rails for dynamic and holistic support, as well as Ideal Pressure Zones to distribute impact away from your body.

New Balance 860v8

The Boston-based brand’s popular stability shoe features its proprietary TruFuse midsole for sustained cushioning, a dual-density post for miles of stability and a lightweight and flexible TBeam TPU shank for torsional stability and arch support.

Saucony Zealot ISO 3

For the person interested in a neutral runner, Saucony’s latest Zealot look features the brand’s popular Everun cushioning and a Tri-Flex outsole for flexibility and freedom of movement.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 20

The newest look in Asics’ acclaimed neutral running franchise pairs its proprietary FlyteFoam and FluidRide midsole technologies, and also includes its popular Gel tech in the heel and forefoot. The shoe comes with a FluidFit upper with multi-directional stretch mesh for a glove-like fit.

Mizuno Wave Rider 21

Mizuno’s neutral runner is executed with several tech innovations from the brand, including a breathable AirMesh upper, an Intercool ventilation system, a durable X10 Outsole and a U4ic midsole.