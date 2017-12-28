The 5 Best Men’s Pants That Look Great With Sneakers

Now that we’ve given you some ideas for pants that will help you stay warm, FN is taking a look at examples that will make your sneakers stand out.

In this handpicked list, you’ll find a wide range of styles that are sure to accentuate your favorite kicks. Comfort was also considered, because it’s hard to look good if you’re constantly worrying about what you’re wearing.

Step your pants game up with one of our choices below.

1. Lululemon Chill Motion Pants

Whether you’re working out outdoors or lounging between sessions, Lululemon’s Chill Motion Pants have a blend of form and function that looks just as great as it feels. The fabric features a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment which combats both rain and sweat, while convenient ankle zippers allow you to widen the leg opening, depending on the size of your sneakers.

Lululemon Chill Motion Pants Lululemon

2. Stussy Side Stripe Track Pants

Track pants are the trend that just won’t fade, and side-striped versions have been a major trend in 2017. Stussy combines both for a casual yet very wearable look that’s perfect to accentuate a retro pair of kicks.

Stussy Side Stripe Track Pants Urban Outfitters

3. NikeLab Made in Italy Pants

Nike’s athletic pant offerings are seemingly endless, but they don’t get much more premium than this Italian-made style from the brand’s NikeLab outfit. The simple yet luxe sweats use Italian French terry that’s been given a silicon wash to make them softer, and a cuffed leg opening lets your sneakers shine.

NikeLab Made in Italy Pants Nike

4. Adidas Tiro 17 Training Pants

Adidas’ Tiro soccer training pants are a longtime favorite among sneakerheads due to the style’s modern slim cut, comfortable materials and affordable price. This is the latest version, which replaces the Tiro’s traditional full-length stripes for an updated look.

Adidas Tiro 17 Training Pants Adidas

5. Reigning Champ Slim Fit Sweatpants

Canadian label Reigning Champ is known for its premium basics, and these slim-fit sweats are a great example. From a distance, people might not even realize you’re wearing sweatpants.

Reigning Champ Slim Fit Sweatpants Nordstrom

