The 5 Best Classic Sneakers Out Now

It’s time to rejoice; cooler weather is finally here. If you’ve been looking for the right retro classic sneaker in a fall-friendly shade but are coming up empty-handed, we’ve got the perfect solution.

From iconic Air Jordans to new spins on old favorites like the Vans checkerboard Slip-On, there are a number of choices worth your consideration for the season. Now, the only hard part is figuring out which one to get — or you could just play it safe and buy them all.

1. Air Jordan 12 Retro “Bordeaux”

Michael Jordan’s 12th signature sneaker undergoes a fall-friendly wine-colored “Bordeaux” makeover just as the leaves begin to change.

Air Jordan 12 “Bordeaux.” Nike



2. New Balance 990v4 “Military Green”

With a chunky profile and overlay-heavy upper, the New Balance 990v4 is right on-trend, and it’s available right now in this olive drab look.

New Balance 990v4 “Military Green.” New Balance



3. Peanuts x Vans Slip-On

The ongoing Peanuts x Vans collaboration sees a new Slip-On release with this playful take on Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern.

Peanuts x Vans Slip-On. Vans



4. Adidas Intack SPZL

Straight from the archives of sneaker historian and designer Gary Aspden, the Adidas Intack SPZL is a purist’s dream.

Adidas Intack SPZL. Adidas



5. Puma Suede

With its 50th anniversary fast approaching in 2018, the Puma Suede is as timeless as sneakers come.