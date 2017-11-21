The 5 Best Black Friday Deals at Foot Locker

Black Friday is still a few days away, but if you know where to look, you can cross some items off your shopping list early and avoid the crowds altogether.

Foot Locker has a number of great sneakers on sale right now, and we’ve narrowed down the field to the five best options you can pick up today.

Scroll through to get your shopping started now.

1. Adidas NMD XR1

It’s not often that an NMD style of this caliber hits the discount section, so don’t miss the chance to pick up these fan-favorite sneakers for a great price.

Adidas NMD XR1 Adidas

2. Converse Pro Leather 76 Ox

You can’t go many places these days without seeing the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star — or maybe even the One Star — but the Pro Leather 76 Ox is arguably just as good and will also stand out from the pack.

Converse Pro Leather Ox Champs Sports

3. Adidas Pure Boost DPR

Sneakers featuring Adidas Boost technology can be pricy, but this Pure Boost DPR is on sale for just $100 while it lasts.

Adidas Pure Boost DPR Adidas

4. Jordan Spizike

The Jordan Spizike combines several Air Jordan retro models for a hybrid look in a colorway that first debuted over a decade ago.

Jordan Spizike Nike

5. Nike Air Huarache

The retro runner trend is hotter than ever, and few models embody the look like Nike’s 1991 Air Huarache, the handiwork of famed designer Tinker Hatfield.