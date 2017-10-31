The 3 Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Fall’s sneaker releases are in full swing, and some of the top athletic brands brought out heavy hitters for limited-edition drops in October.

The most noteworthy limited launches include Ronnie Fieg’s first-ever Nike collaboration, the latest from Rihanna x Fenty Puma and one of the rarest Stephen Curry sneakers in recent memory.

Shop October’s standout limited-edition releases below.

1. Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has numerous high-profile sneaker collaborations under his belt, but it wasn’t until this month that he finally worked with Nike. The multi-sneaker collection included this animal print-covered take on Scottie Pippen’s first official signature shoe.

Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 Kith

2. Under Armour Curry 4 “More Magic”

The debut colorway of Stephen Curry’s new signature arrived at only a small a handful of stores earlier this month, making it one of the rarer Under Armour Curry releases in recent memory.

Under Armour Curry 4 “More Magic” Under Armour

3. Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper

Rihanna’s latest Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper look is clad in plaid with a fall-ready dark green and yellow upper complimented by a thick gum rubber sole. Best of all, you won’t have to pay resell prices as it’s still available now at retail.