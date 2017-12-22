Last-Minute Gift Ideas to Keep Your Loved One’s Feet Warm This Holiday

Everyone has those years where they wait until the last minute to go shopping, so you don’t have to feel alone if you’re among those that have procrastinated this holiday season. With that in mind, FN gathered a list of gift ideas so you don’t have to fret if you’re crunched time. Scroll through to check out our picks.

Slipper Socks

Keep your loved one’s toes warm and cozy this winter with some fuzzy slipper socks. Amazon sells a pack of five pairs of fluffy, ultra-soft socks, coming in different styles, from plain colors to polka dots, as well as Christmas-themed. Make your friend’s feet festive for under $20.

Moccasins

It’s hard to go wrong with classic moccasins. For less than $80, L.L. Bean’s “Wicked Good” mocs come in a variety of colors like blue and red, and the lifetime guarantee that you can go into any store and get a replacement pair should they become tarnished in anyway. Made with superior sheepskin and a premium shearling lining, these shoes keep your feet toasty while drawing moisture away.

Fenty Puma Fur Slides

If you have a Rihanna-lover in your life like most of us do, why not pick up these pretty purple furry slides from the mogul’s Fenty Puma collection? Marked down from $90 to $45, the popular style featuring a faux fur strap and the brand’s logo won’t break the bank either.

