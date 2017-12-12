Zendaya Does Five Outfits in One Day — Let’s Look at the Shoes

Zendaya doing press in New York for her latest film, "The Greatest Showman."

Following a whirlwind trip to London last week, where she attended the British Fashion Awards, Zendaya was spotted doing more press for her latest film, “The Greatest Showman,” in New York on Monday.

Hustling from talk show to talk show, the 21-year-old actress and shoe entrepreneur wore five fabulous outfits styled to perfection by “image architect” Law Roach.

Around the time that it was announced that the film, co-starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, was nominated for three Golden Globes yesterday morning, Zendaya coincidentally kicked off the day in a head-to-toe gold ensemble.

Zendaya wearing a Giuseppe di Morabito gold coatdress with Paul Andrew sandals. Splash

“Today’s accidental reference…Golden Globes,” the star, who plays a trapeze artist in the movie, captioned a photo on Instagram of her first outfit, featuring a shimmering Giuseppe di Morabito gold coatdress paired with sky-high Paul Andrew sandals.

The Daya by Zendaya co-founder’s second look, for her appearance on the “Today” show, was a bold one, consisting of an orange and gold polka dot patterned jacket and dress from Mary Katrantzou’s spring ’18 collection and sharp white satin Blade pumps by Casadei.

Zendaya heads to her appearance on the “Today” show in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Next, for “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” the former Disney actress stayed in the same sleek pointed 4.5-inch heels and slipped into a Stella Jean off-the-shoulder top and a high-waisted orange and purple skirt featuring monkey artwork from the Italian designer’s resort ’18 collection.

Zendaya hits “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in Stella Jean. Rex Shutterstock

Switching things up a bit for the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Zendaya rocked a sleeveless floral jumpsuit and brown leather jacket from Chloé paired with multicolored geometric patterned Sergio Rossi ankle boots with a subtle lace-up detailing.

Zendaya wearing an ensemble by Chloé with Sergio Rossi boots. Splash

For her final look of the day, The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress showed off a double-breasted Marni long jacket featuring houndstooth fabric on the lapels teamed with pointed lace-up black boots.

Zendaya wearing an emerald green Marni jacket. Splash

