Zara Dropped the Must-Have Fall Flats You Need in Your Closet — And It Won’t Break the Bank

While everything on Zara‘s website are basically must-haves all the time, we’re coming to you live with one shoe you can’t pass up on this fall.

Enter, the popular retailer’s blue pointed lace ballerina flats, which were recently added on the website’s “new arrivals” section this week. No matter what you’re wearing, they’ll pair perfectly with all your cold weather outfits. If you opt for wide-legged pants, the shoes’ pointed sole makes it easy for them to stand out and for those slipping on skinny jeans, the extended point will elongate your look, making the flattering bottoms look even better.

At under $60, the flats also won’t break the bank — giving you extra funds to shop for other items on the site you’ll want in the coming months, including these best-selling ankle boots that will soon sell out. That’s the thing with anything from Zara, you have to act fast before they’re gone, so make sure you jump on board the flats (or boots) quickly.

Buy: Zara Pointed Lace Ballerinas $55.90 buy it

Want more?

You Won’t Believe Zara’s Best-Selling Ankle Boots for Fall

Zara Is the Latest Brand to Release On-Trend Bulky Sneakers — and They’re Only $36

Six Shoe Trends Every Girl Needs for Back-to-School

19 Shoes to Shop at Zara.com Right Now That Are On Trend