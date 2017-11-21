This Victoria’s Secret Model Just Rocked $55 Pumps Designed By Kourtney Kardashian

Just because you’re one of the world’s top models doesn’t mean you have to splurge on shoes.
Elsa Hosk proved just that last night at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party arrivals in Shanghai, where she sported $55 strappy lace-up pumps, courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian’s PrettyLittleThing collaboration.
The affordable pointed patent heels perfectly complemented her revealing two-piece ensemble: a metal mesh crop top and skirt by designer Fannie Schiavoni.
Last month Kardashian wore the same style with a similar sultry black outfit to the launch of her 40-piece collection, inspired by Studio 54 and Cher. Kardashian said she worked alongside the creative team and helped design the products.
