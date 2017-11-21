This Victoria’s Secret Model Just Rocked $55 Pumps Designed By Kourtney Kardashian

Elsa Hosk on the pink carpet at the VS Fashion Show arrivals.

Just because you’re one of the world’s top models doesn’t mean you have to splurge on shoes.

Elsa Hosk proved just that last night at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party arrivals in Shanghai, where she sported $55 strappy lace-up pumps, courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian’s PrettyLittleThing collaboration.

Elsa Hosk strides the pink carpet at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai. Rex Shutterstock

The affordable pointed patent heels perfectly complemented her revealing two-piece ensemble: a metal mesh crop top and skirt by designer Fannie Schiavoni.

Strappy lace-up heels from Kourtney Kardashian’s PrettyLittleThing line take Elsa Hosk to the after-party. Rex Shutterstock

Last month Kardashian wore the same style with a similar sultry black outfit to the launch of her 40-piece collection, inspired by Studio 54 and Cher. Kardashian said she worked alongside the creative team and helped design the products.

In October Kourtney Kardashian wears a minidress and strappy heels from her collaboration. Rex Shutterstock

