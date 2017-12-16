Victoria Beckham Opts for Holiday Glamour in Red Dress & Sparkly Green Heels

Victoria Beckham sported a festive holiday look as she headed with her husband, David Beckham, to a holiday party, held by British Vogue, for her eponymous line in London Thursday.

The designer sported a chic red dress from her own label’s spring 2018 collection, which skimmed the ankles to highlight her footwear. To keep the Christmas-y vibe going, Victoria wore sparkly green pumps from — also from Victoria Beckham — which launched footwear for the fall 2017 season, and a matching clutch.

David (L) and Victoria Beckham head to a holiday party in London Dec. 14. Rex Shutterstock

David sported a tan trench coat over a black turtleneck and matching dress pants. The former soccer player completed his simple look with shiny dress shoes, adding a festive flair to the look with red socks.

Following the party, Victoria took to Instagram to share some snaps from the event. The 43-yer-old thanked British Vogue editor Edward Enninfeld for his participation, writing, “Thank you @edward_enninful and @britishvogue for coming to my store tonight x VB #VBDoverSt #KissesatChristmas.”

Victoria’s shiny shoes, dubbed “the Dorothy,” come from her label’s spring 2018 collection and are currently available online for preorder. Made in Italy, the shoes are rendered in canvas, featuring a 4-inch heel and a glitter finish. In addition to Beckham’s green, the shoes come in red and silver as well, featuring equal amounts of glitter.

Victoria Beckham Dorothy Glitter Pump Courtesy of Moda Operandi

