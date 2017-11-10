Victoria Beckham Went Running on a Treadmill in Ridiculously High Heels

As a mom, business woman, fashion designer, and not to mention a former member of the iconic Spice Girls, there isn’t anything Victoria Beckham can’t do. Now you can add working out in — wait for it — heels to that list.

After announcing her brand-new partnership with sneaker giant Reebok on Wednesday, the star posted behind-the-scenes Instagram photos from the brand’s headquarters in Boston, which included a photo of herself running on a treadmill in high heels.

Morning run! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:01am PST

Though Beckham looked like she was having the most glamorous workout ever, similar to Mariah Carey bowling in open-toed stilettos, we highly recommend doing physical activity in a more practical shoe.

The singer-turned-designer wore Reebok’s Club C sneakers when she announced her partnership, and the kicks are versatile enough to go from the office to the gym. And at $70, you can’t beat that.

Day one x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham @reebok A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Buy: Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers $70 buy it

