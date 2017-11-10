Celebrate Veterans Day Weekend With Shoe Sales for Vets and Everyone Else

Target Rex Shutterstock

With Veterans Day coming up Saturday (Nov. 11), some retailers will be showing their appreciation for the military by offering online or in-store discounts. While some deals are exclusive to those who have served in the armed forces, some retailers and brands are extending the offers to first responders and the general public in celebration of the holiday.

Here are some of the best Veterans Day deals for shoes and more.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Footwear brands include comfort shoes and sandals by Minnetonka, Havaianas and more.

Get 25 percent off for U.S. military and veterans in-store only.

Shoe Station

Special sales on original prices during Veterans Day door busters through Nov. 19.

Target

Get 10 percent off through Nov. 11 for all military personnel, vets and families.

Under Armour

Get 15 percent off for military and first responders.

Cabela’s

Get 10 percent off for military through Nov. 12.

Nike

Get 10 percent off Nike for military members and free shipping to APO and FPO addresses.

QVC

Veterans Day clearance sale includes up to 50 percent off some items, and five Easy Payments on all clearance products through Nov. 13.

Macy’s

Get 20 percent off and $10 for every $50 spent online through Nov. 14 and in-store through Nov. 15.

Select items on sale through Nov. 12.

Kohl’s

Veterans Day door busters on select styles through Nov. 12.