7 Velvet Shoes to Wear This Holiday Season

The holidays are officially here, and with that comes the holiday-specific shoe collections. This season it’s all about velvet.

Toms, for example, recently launched its new Crushed Velvet line featuring a chelsea boot in black cherry, rose and black colorways. Sneaker brands, including Converse, are also jumping on the trend. The classic Chuck Taylor All Stars have been updated with a red velvet twist. And a variety of silhouettes are getting the velvet treatment, including loafers, mules, platforms, sandals and combat boots.

Ranging in price starting from $48 to $492, check out the velvet options below.

1. Sam Edelman Ellison Loafer Pump

Malbec velvet covers this Sam Edelman loafer-inspired block heel, detailed with burnished golden hardware.

2. Nine West Glasslipr Open Toe Mules

Nine West’s crushed velvet mules showcase a glittering dragonfly across the vamp for added an embellishment.

3. Rebecca Minkoff Jennifer Sandal

The Rebecca Minkoff Jennifer buckle sandal is currently on sale.

4. Stuart Weitzman Metermaid Velvet Ankle Boots

Stuart Weitzman’s pre-fall ’17 collection offers a velvet story, which includes these antique rose-colored combat boots.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Hi Sneaker

Converse high-tops get a makeover this season in red block and arctic pink velvet.

6. Laurence Dacade Perla Crushed-Velvet Platform Sandals

Laurence Dacade’s Perla platform sandals are currently on sale now, hitting both the ’70s and velvet trends all in one shoe. The emerald green material is totally holiday-appropriate, too.

7. Toms Black Cherry Velvet Ella Booties

Toms offers a new style this season, detailed in black cherry, rose or black velvet.

