Vanessa Hudgens Pairs See-Through Leggings and Fur to Go to the Gym

Having comfortable shoes to wear before and after a workout are equally important — take Vanessa Hudgens as an example. The star was spotted rocking a pair of cozy Gucci fur mule loafers after hitting the gym in Studio City, Calif.

However, just because you switch up your footwear doesn’t necessarily mean you have to change out of the clothes you worked out in. Hudgens kept on her sports bra along with her see-through mesh leggings and just added black round sunglasses with a matching velvet jacket. Though we don’t know where she was headed afterward, it’s easy to see that slipping on fresh, less sweaty shoes were enough to make all the difference. The actress was able to effortlessly go about her day in a chic athleisure look.

Basically, if you’re a fitness queen, perhaps the former Disney Channel star’s inspo will make you consider upgrading your slides or flip flops to something classier and more elegant. Hudgens’ Gucci mules run for $995, but we are in a treat-yourself season, and we promise the fur on your feet will be worth it. There’s also no forgetting the horsebit detailing and shiny gold buckles on the front of the shoe.

Plus, it’s a closet staple that works with any outfit. The black and brown neutral combo makes it super-wearable with every color. If all these reasons to invest in the Hudgens-approved loafers don’t convince you, then we don’t know what will. Either way, catch her outfit in full below.

Vanessa Hudgens rocks Gucci fur loafers after a workout.

Buy: Gucci Princetown Leather & Fur Loafer Slides $995 buy it

