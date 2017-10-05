Rita Ora Really Loves Ugg’s New High-Heel Boots, and We Can’t Blame Her

Rita Ora is undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters around. The singer was one of the first celebrities to jump on the peekaboo bra trend, and now she’s putting the spotlight on a pair of shoes that will definitely be turning heads this season.

In honor of her live appearance on MTV’s reboot of “TRL,” the star took to Instagram to debut Ugg’s new high-heel boots. Yup, the classic cold-weather shoe we all know and love got the ultimate makeover. It will have the same sheepskin lining, but instead of a flat bottom, the new version will feature a nearly 3-inch heel. This brings together the best of style and comfort. The newly improved boot is chic and trendy, but you won’t have to worry about not being able to walk around in them.

Get a closer look below and grab a pair ASAP.

NYC!!! About to go live on @trl everyone tune in see you there ❤️ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Buy: Ugg Kasen Tall Boots $250 buy it

Want more?

What You Didn’t See at the Teen Choice Awards

Rita Ora Wears an Edgy All-Denim Look on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Rita Ora & Fergie’s Beachside Vacation Style

The Peek-a-Boo Bra Trend Is in Full Swing — and Rita Ora Is the Latest to Do It