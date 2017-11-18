5 Thanksgiving-Inspired Shoes to Complete Festive Dinner Outfits

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching — and it’s time to start thinking about what shoes to wear for the occasion.

For those looking to bring a festive flair to a party with their outfits, here are five Thanksgiving-inspired shoe ideas to shop so that you’re appropriately dressed for your holiday celebrations.

1. Jack Rogers Flats

In addition to offering these sweet turkey-embroidered flats, Jack Rogers also sells sandals with the motif, as well as flats with an autumn leaf design. As an added bonus, Jack Rogers will donate 10 meals to Feeding America for each pair purchased.

2. Stuart Weitzman Cling Stretch Bootie

For a more formal Thanksgiving dinner, these Stuart Weitzman booties work well. The 3-inch heel is the optimal height, and the cranberry red colorway is on trend for fall 2017.

3. L.L. Bean Duck Boots

Nothing quite screams fall in the Northeast like these classic boots. If weather doesn’t quite hold up, duck boots can be styled up or down for Thanksgiving dinner — and they come in a variety of colorways beyond the classic brown and navy combination.

4. Steve Madden Gaze

The white bootie emerged as one of the hottest shoe trends of the summer, and the shoe’s popularity hasn’t faded yet. This bootie also comes in a yellow crushed velvet that screams fall.

5. Superga 2388 SUEW

For kitchen duty on Thanksgiving Day, the most comfortable option might be a pair of sneakers in a stuffing-like hued taupe. These slip-on Superga kicks feature a trendy mule silhouette and a cushioned footbed for easy wearability.