7 Sparkly Shoes to Spice Up Your Holiday Party Outfits

‘Tis the season for some sparkles. With holiday parties fast-approaching, it’s time to get festive, and it can’t start with your shoes. From low to high price-points, there’s a glittery option for us all.

Looking for a shimmering pump? Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo are go-tos that’ll be sure to make a stiletto statement. But for those just looking for a touch of sparkle, Nina offers a block-heeled pointy-toe style that goes from the office to holiday dinner party with ease.

You also can’t go wrong with a platform sandal.

Miu Miu’s glittered heel detailed with plush burgundy velvet is the perfect holiday shoe choice, and Gucci’s embellished platform sandals provide the ultimate glitz and glamour for any holiday fete.

For more sparkling shoe options, check out the list below.

1. Christian Louboutin So Kate Dragonfly Pumps

2. Nina Tinsley Pointy Toe Pump

3. Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Glittered Leather Pumps

4. Miu Miu Glittered Velvet Platform Sandals

5. Gucci Embellished Glittered Leather Platform Sandals

6. Badgley Mischka Jewel Lyla Glitter Pointy Toe Pump

7. Katy Perry Mayari Glitter Booties

