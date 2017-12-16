9 Sparkly Party Shoes That’ll Make Your Feet Look Like Christmas Ornaments — Starting Under $50

By /
Zara sequin bootie paillette sparkly christmas
Zara high heel paillette booties.
Courtesy of Zara

Part of the fun of the holidays is the monthlong excuse to wear all things that are sparkly (that includes glitter, sequins and anything else shiny that makes you look like a disco ball). And the very extra dress code applies to day or night, to a holiday party, family gathering, at the office or just while wrapping gifts.

Instead of pairing a metallic skirt or beaded sweater with a paired-down black boot, why not go full-on magpie with an equally ostentatious shoe that makes your feet look like the ultimate Christmas ornaments?

These nine sparkly shoes should do the trick (and bonus, they are all under $100):

1. Topshop Reaction Sequin Block Heel Sandals

Sparkly, but sturdy. Add an ankle sock for an extra kick.

Topshop sequin block heel sandal Topshop Reaction sequin block heel sandal, $85 Topshop
Buy: Topshop Reaction Heels $85
buy it

2. Steve Madden Daisie Pointy-Toe Pump

A classic pump silhouette with just enough shine.

Steve Madden Daisie pointy toe pump Steve Madden Daisie pointy-toed pump afront
Buy: Steve Madden Pumps $89.95
buy it

3. Zara Sequined High Heel Ankle Boots

Zara is killing it (per usual ) in festive dress offerings month. These booties with oversized pailletes are the ultimate in sparkle.

Zara sequin bootie Zara high heel paillette bootie, $79.90 Zara
Buy: Zara Sequin Booties $79.90
buy it

4. Lauren Lorraine Naomi Ankle Strap Pump

A hint of glitter that would go with any LBD.

Lauren Lorraine Naomi sandal Lauren Lorraine Naomi ankle heel glitter sandal afront
Buy: Lauren Lorraine Sandals $99
buy it

5. Jewel Badgley Mischka Block Heel Glitter Sandal

These vintage looking sandals are made for the dance floor.

Jewel Badgley Mischka glitter heel Jewel Badgley Mischka block heel glitter sandal, $89.95 Nordstrom
Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Heels $89.95
buy it

6. Zara Sequined Heel Ankle Boots

Pair these with jeans all month long.

Zara sequin bootie Zara sequined kitten heel bootie, $69.90 Zara
Buy: Zara Sequin Booties 69.90
buy it

7. Nasty Gal Glitter Pointed Bootie

These black boots will wear well into the new year.

Nasty Gal glitter booties Nasty Gal pointy toed glitter booties Nasty Gal
Buy: Nasty Gal Glitter Booties $64
buy it

8. H&M Glittery Heeled Bootie

The mixed materials give this glitter-heeled boot personality.

H&M sequin heel bootie H&M sequin-heeled bootie H&M
Buy: H&M Booties $49.99
buy it

9. J.Reneé Bambalina Glitter Block Heel Pump

All the glitter, half of the heel height.

J. Renee glitter block heel J. Reneé Bambalina glitter block heel pump, $99.95 Nordstrom
Buy: J. Reneé Glitter Heels $99.95
buy it