9 Sparkly Party Shoes That’ll Make Your Feet Look Like Christmas Ornaments — Starting Under $50

Part of the fun of the holidays is the monthlong excuse to wear all things that are sparkly (that includes glitter, sequins and anything else shiny that makes you look like a disco ball). And the very extra dress code applies to day or night, to a holiday party, family gathering, at the office or just while wrapping gifts.

Instead of pairing a metallic skirt or beaded sweater with a paired-down black boot, why not go full-on magpie with an equally ostentatious shoe that makes your feet look like the ultimate Christmas ornaments?

These nine sparkly shoes should do the trick (and bonus, they are all under $100):

1. Topshop Reaction Sequin Block Heel Sandals

Sparkly, but sturdy. Add an ankle sock for an extra kick.

Topshop Reaction sequin block heel sandal, $85 Topshop

2. Steve Madden Daisie Pointy-Toe Pump

A classic pump silhouette with just enough shine.

Steve Madden Daisie pointy-toed pump afront

3. Zara Sequined High Heel Ankle Boots

Zara is killing it (per usual ) in festive dress offerings month. These booties with oversized pailletes are the ultimate in sparkle.

Zara high heel paillette bootie, $79.90 Zara

4. Lauren Lorraine Naomi Ankle Strap Pump

A hint of glitter that would go with any LBD.

Lauren Lorraine Naomi ankle heel glitter sandal afront

5. Jewel Badgley Mischka Block Heel Glitter Sandal

These vintage looking sandals are made for the dance floor.

Jewel Badgley Mischka block heel glitter sandal, $89.95 Nordstrom

6. Zara Sequined Heel Ankle Boots

Pair these with jeans all month long.

Zara sequined kitten heel bootie, $69.90 Zara

7. Nasty Gal Glitter Pointed Bootie

These black boots will wear well into the new year.

Nasty Gal pointy toed glitter booties Nasty Gal

8. H&M Glittery Heeled Bootie

The mixed materials give this glitter-heeled boot personality.

H&M sequin-heeled bootie H&M

9. J.Reneé Bambalina Glitter Block Heel Pump

All the glitter, half of the heel height.