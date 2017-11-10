Sofia Richie Flattered Her Legs In Nothing But a Slick White Blazer and Strappy Black Pumps

When it comes to glam, the Richie family has it covered. Sofia and her dad, Lionel, stole the red carpet last night at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 19-year-old model made a statement in sparkly drop earrings and a pantless white blazer dress. It’s a daring, yet flattering trend made popular by many big names, including Kim Kardashian and Céline Dion.

What made Richie’s outfit different was the strong contrast she achieved between her blazer and her shoes. She went with black strappy pointed pumps, which juxtaposed beautifully with the rest of her ensemble. If you’re feeling a similar look for your next formal event, we spotted an affordable alternative by Jessica Simpson, that’s currently half off online.

The next star-studded SAG Awards is right around the corner on Jan. 21, 2018, so stay tuned to see what some of the biggest names in television and film put together for the red carpet that night.

Sofia Richie attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Sofia Richie makes an appearance with her dad, Lionel. Rex Shutterstock

