6 Presents You Can Give the Shoe Lover in Your Life — Without Buying Shoes

Picking out the perfect pair of shoes is difficult enough when you’re shopping for yourself — the task becomes nearly impossible when it’s for another person.

Chances are, you know a few shoe lovers in your life, whether they be close friends or work colleagues. That said, there can be many reasons why you wouldn’t want to give even the most avid shoe fan a new pairs of kicks. Size, price and the particulars of a person’s style are just a few of the things you’d need to consider.

Here are six ideas for some shoe-themed gifts any shoe connoisseur would still be very happy to receive.

Fancy Nail Polish

Any sandal fan will appreciate showing off a perfect pedicure — classics like Chanel’s Rouge Essentiel color remain a perennial pleaser.

Rouge Essentiel Color. Courtesy of Brand

A Tabletop Book

A coffee table book on shoes will provide the perfect light reading material over the holidays. Nancy MacDonell’s “The Shoe Book” is a shoe Bible with contributions from Manolo Blahnik, Bruno Frisoni, Christian Louboutin, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“The Shoe Book” by Nancy MacDonell Courtesy of Amazon

Chocolate Shoes

Chocolate that looks like shoes. No comment needed.

Gayle’s Chocolates High Heel Shoe Set Courtesy of Brand

Toe Rings

Few gifts can feel as personal as a pretty toe ring. This rose gold version is a dainty choice.

Rose Gold Fancy Toe Ring Courtesy of Brand

A Shoe-Shaped Jewelry Holder

A shoe-shaped jewelry holder will make the shoe lover in your life smile every time she reaches for her favorite ring.

Jewelry Nanny High Heel Ring Holder Courtesy of Amazon

Foldable Flats With Pouch

It’s not really a shoe if it can fold and fit in your purse, right? The Sidekicks foldable ballet flats are a cheap gift option for someone who frequently spends the night in heels, and they come with a matching pouch.

