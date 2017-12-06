Selena Gomez Wore Six Outfits in One Day — All of Them Were Knockouts

Selena Gomez had a busy day yesterday — one full of outfit changes.

During a press tour in London, the “Bad Liar” singer braved the gloomy weather in a number of head-turning looks, including an assortment of fabulous shoes, of course.

For a visit to radio station Kiss 100, Billboard‘s Woman of the Year looked chic in a a floral print Isabel Marant fall ’17 frock paired with red suede Mansur Gavriel backless pumps and cool cat-eye sunglasses.

Selena Gomez wearing an Isabel Marant floral print dress paired with red Mansur Gavriel backless heels. Rex Shutterstock

Spotted leaving her hotel, the newly blond star changed into round frames and a partially see-through Coach resort ’18 shirt dress with knee-high lace-up black boots.

Gomez rocks a Coach resort ’18 dress with black boots. Rex Shutterstock

In a layering move, the actress teamed a black Proenza Schouler dress over a white long-sleeve shirt. Simple pointed black pumps and tinted shades completed the look.

The newly blonde star sporting a Proenza Schouler frock with black heels. Rex Shutterstock

For the 2017 British Fashion Awards, the 25-year-old rocked a custom Coach gown embellished with lace and frills paired with white lace-up boots.

The “Bad Liar” singer wearing a custom Coach dress with white boots. Rex Shutterstock

For another ensemble, Gomez slipped into a navy off-the-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs bodycon dress and Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie slides. (shop below).