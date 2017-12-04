Selena Gomez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Braless Sheer Turtleneck & Red Hot Mules

Selena Gomez isn’t afraid to take on any look. In fact, the star stepped out in a series of outfits on her recent trip to London over the weekend, but there was one all-black ensemble that instantly stood out from the rest.

The singer opted for a black miniskirt and a matching turtleneck to go along with it — which went beyond your average dark-colored cold-weather sweater. Due to the flash from camera lenses, Gomez suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction; it appeared that she wanted to be comfortable as she went totally braless underneath her semisheer top.

To make sure she wasn’t completely exposed, she layered a long plaid coat on top, and to keep the holiday cheer going, Gomez put on a festive red lip.

She also slipped on pointed-toe cherry red mules similar to the affordable $119 pair we picked out below. For those in need of some holiday party inspiration, the former Disney Channel star has got it covered.

Buy: Louise Et Cie Shoes Karas Pointy Toe Slide Pump $118.95 buy it

