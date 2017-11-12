Selena Gomez Wears Puma Ensemble and Stuart Weitzman Slip-Ons Post Workout

By /
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez picked up an iced coffee and some juice following her workout in Los Angeles.
Rex Shutterstock

Selena Gomez knows how to rep Puma.

Showing off her toned abs while leaving a pilates studio on Saturday, the 25-year-old star sported a black Puma bra and gray sweats — with underwear from the brand poking out.

With her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, the “Bad Liar” singer pulled her gym ensemble together with slip-on sneakers from Stuart Weitzman.

NEW 📸 | Selena Leaving the gym today #selenagomez

A post shared by Selena Gomez ❤️ (@selenasspace) on

Back in September, Gomez took to Instagram to announce her partnership with Puma, which ex-boyfriend The Weeknd designed a shoe for before they split.

TODAY Selena leaving the gym in LA 💥📸 #selenagomez

A post shared by Selena Gomez ❤️ (@selenasspace) on

Shop the style below.

Stuart Weitzman Nuggets Snake-Print Leather Skate Shoes

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nuggets sneakers $199.99
buy it

 

Want more?

Selena Gomez Wore a Crop Top to Church With These Luxe-Looking Sold-Out Zara Boots

Selena Gomez Rocks Plunging Top With $600 Louis Vuitton White Sneakers for Fall

No Pants, No Problem: Selena Gomez Steps Out in Pajamas, Messy Hair and Puma Shoes