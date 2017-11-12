Selena Gomez Wears Puma Ensemble and Stuart Weitzman Slip-Ons Post Workout

Selena Gomez picked up an iced coffee and some juice following her workout in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez knows how to rep Puma.

Showing off her toned abs while leaving a pilates studio on Saturday, the 25-year-old star sported a black Puma bra and gray sweats — with underwear from the brand poking out.

November 11: Selena leaving Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, California [gomez-pictures.com] #selenagomez #puma (follow @stunningselenamgs) A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

With her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, the “Bad Liar” singer pulled her gym ensemble together with slip-on sneakers from Stuart Weitzman.

Back in September, Gomez took to Instagram to announce her partnership with Puma, which ex-boyfriend The Weeknd designed a shoe for before they split.

