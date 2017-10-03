Selena Gomez Pulled Off Mom Jeans & Moccasins Flawlessly for Church

Selena Gomez‘s extended stay in New York continued over the weekend. In between filming her brand-new Woody Allen movie with co-star Timothee Chalamet, the singer-turned-actress made it a point to go to church. On Sunday, Gomez was spotted at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom heading to Hillsong Church.

To blend in, the star kept things casual in a mostly black ensemble that included a leather jacket, matching tee and the ultimate mom jeans. There’s no doubt the former Disney Channel star was comfortable, and to keep the comfort going, Gomez topped off her outfit with her go-to Tod’s leather moccasins, which she’s been wearing all over town. With the shoes’ thick sole, she also got plenty of support for her feet. When it comes to closing out the weekend, what more could you want?

October 1: Selena leaving her apartment in New York, NY. [HQs at gomez-pictures.com] #selenagomez A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Tod's Moccasin In Leather $595

