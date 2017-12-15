Sam Edelman Debuts Dyeable Red Carpet Sandals Just in Time for Hollywood’s Awards Season

Sam Edelman unveiled it’s holiday ’17 and spring ’18 styles at its Beverly Hills, Calif., store last week, and among the styles on display, the new dyeable Wallace sandal could just be one of the go-to styles of Hollywood’s upcoming awards season.

The red carpet style features a platform sole, ankle-strap and a peep-toe, complete with a 4-inch stiletto heel, perfect for many of the famous celebs that will be hitting awards show and cursory events, and will be in need of a classic and versatile silhouette.

The style is available in contemporary colorways to complement designer gowns, such as oatmeal suede (as seen above), black suede and black leather, as well as pale pink, hot pink and teal satin.

Celebrity fans of Sam Edelman include “Modern Family” actress, Sarah Hyland — who was just spotted rocking the brand’s jewel blue Mara platform sandals on set last week — as well as Carrie Underwood, Alessandra Ambrosio and Cameron Diaz.

With notable photographer Rush Zimmerman on hand for the VIP soiree, feted by stylists and other fashion tastemakers, the event featured cocktails and conversation in support of the Girlgaze Foundation, an organization dedicated to fostering female empowerment through a photo book series.

Guests shopped the new holiday collection while listening to music from DJ Daisy O’Dell.

Moreover, 10 percent of all proceeds from the event went to the foundation to help it’s mission to close the gender gap.

