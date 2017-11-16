No Pants, No Problem: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sparkled in This Risky Look That’s Perfect for the Holidays

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s holiday sparkle arrived early with her latest ensemble at last night’s Bazaar 150 Visionary Women power list event, held in London. She graced the red carpet in a head-turning look that we guarantee will inspire you to take a fashion risk for your next night out.

Beyond not wearing pants, the focal point of her outfit were her Attico glitter pink and gold pointed slingback pumps, which she paired with sparkly ankle straps. The shoes are available for $815 on matchesfashion.com.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went pantless in an Attico trench coat dress. Rex Shutterstock

Huntington-Whiteley’s tri-colored stilettos elevated her look and made the gray trench coat dress she was wearing so much brighter. It was the ultimate combination, especially because if you look closely, you’ll see how the lines on her outerwear complement her shoes perfectly. You know what they say, it’s the little things that make all the difference.

Check out the model and actress’ look in detail below. Brace yourself for a whole lot of shimmer and shine.

See more celebrities who love the no-pants trend.

