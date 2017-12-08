Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Like a Winter Goddess in White Slip Dress & Steel Blue Pumps

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Caudalie VIP opening in the meatpacking district of NYC.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out for Wednesday’s Caudalie VIP store opening event in New York dressed like a winter goddess, all while channeling ’90s-era Kate Moss.

The supermodel — who gave birth to her first son this summer — looked effortlessly glamorous in a white hot floor-length silk slip dress by The Row paired with a spring ’18 coat that she wore elegantly off-the-shoulder from the label founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posing with Olivia Palermo at the Caudalie store opening in NYC. Rex Shutterstock

The former Ugg ambassador — who posed with Olivia Palermo inside the event — accessorized with some bling from Nirav Modi, a Jimmy Choo Vivien clutch bag and Stuart Weitzman Alterego velvet pumps.

The classic d’orsay style pointed toe pumps featuring shimmery blue velvet perfectly pulled together the model’s mystical look.

The supermodel wearing a silk slip dress by The Row with Stuart Weitzman velvet pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a shot of Kate Moss baring a similar white slip dress at the 1995 CFDA Awards captioned “vibes,” suggesting her inspiration for the evening.

vibes A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:54am PST

The British model clearly loved her outfit for the evening, taking to Instagram several times to post shots of her look. “Winter white” she wrote along with one picture.

winter white ❄️ #newyork A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Stuart Weitzman pumps below.

