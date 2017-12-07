Rihanna Sparkles in $1,300 Crystal-Covered Gucci Socks With Pointy Heels

Rihanna is the latest to rock the socks-with-heels trend. But be warned, these aren’t any old socks.
In her Instagram post today, featuring her outfit of the day, the Fenty Beauty mogul is sporting $1,340 ivory crystal-embellished Gucci logo G socks paired with sleek white pointed backless kitten heels.
In the first shot, the “Needed Me” singer debuts her head-to-toe ensemble including a slinky black minidress under a puffy multicolored black and red jacket featuring horse heads on the pockets and minimal jewelry.
In the second photo, captioned “GanG,” the Puma designer gets up close and personal, showing off the white shoes with semi-sheer calf-length ankle socks featuring the brand’s signature interlocking G-motif embroidered with crystalized beads.
This comes after the news that Rihanna is Spotify’s No. 1 Most-Streamed Female Artist of 2017, followed by Taylor Swift in the second position, and Selena Gomez ranking in third place.
Shop the luxe-looking designer sock style below.
