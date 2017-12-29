Rihanna Wears Red Gown and Matching $900 Rhinestone Heels for a Festive Look

Even when she’s sick, FN’s 2016 Queen of Shoes, Rihanna, still pulls off a great look. The star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she was feeling under the weather, while wearing one of the most glam and festive holiday dresses we’ve ever seen. “When you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress,” she referred to designer Christopher Kane on the photo-sharing platform. “I feel better already.”

The singer donned Kane’s sheer floor-length bright red gown, which she wore with matching Rene Caovilla satin sandals. Though Rihanna didn’t reveal what exactly she was dressed up for, the photo was posted the day after Christmas, so it’s possible she wore the dress the night before or for a celebration afterwards. Regardless of the reason behind her outfit, there’s no doubt that she was the best-dressed person wherever she went.

Sparkly shoes were the true highlight of RiRi’s ensemble. The delicate wrap-around strap coiled around her ankle in the most flattering way. It’s a step up from your standard open-toed stiletto heel and also allowed Rihanna to spotlight her adorable white pedicure. When it comes to party pumps, these are at the top of our list. The only dealbreaker might be their steep price tag of over $900, but the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourself. If you want to stand out at your next formal gathering, these shiny rhinestone embellished sandals are exactly what you need. Get inspired by the style icon and let yourself to step into her shoes by grabbing a pair for yourself.

Buy: Rene Caovilla Satin and Rhinestone Sandal $906.72 buy it

