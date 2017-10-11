Rihanna Shows Her Curves In Plunging Fenty Dress & 7-Inch Platform Shoes

From beauty to slides, Rihanna recently dropped a ton of new items for her fans. Out of everything she has released, it looks like there’s one item she’s feeling over the others. Behold the singer’s white leather ankle strap platform sneakers.

She wore the one-of-a-kind shoes with a zip-up maxi sweater dress, also from the collection, and nothing else.

Rihanna didn’t cloud the look with accessories, choosing to let the clothes speak for themselves. A day earlier, she posted a series of photos on Instagram spotlighting the shoes, proving how much she loves them, and we can’t blame her. Standing at close to 7 inches, the platforms literally take any look to the next level, and at $190, they’re worth the investment.

Get a closer look at the monster heels below and see how you can channel Rihanna’s showstopping style.

#FENTYxPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

#FENTYxPUMA A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Buy: Fenty x Puma $190 buy it

