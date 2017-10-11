Rihanna Turns Heads In Curve-Hugging Dress With Crazy Socks & See-Through Heels

Rihanna has been busy taking over the fashion and makeup industry (basically the world), but Tuesday night the 29-year-old stepped out to enjoy a SZA concert in New York.

Clad in head-to-toe Burberry, Rihanna donned a baseball cap, vintage trench coat and red wool socks from the spring ’18 runway, which were featured at London Fashion Week in September.

Seen on the scene: #Rihanna heading to #SZA ‘s concert [📸: @gettyimages ] A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Underneath her jacket, the “Kiss It Better” singer sported a curve-hugging black minidress that flattered her body.

And as for footwear, Ri Ri wore barely-there PVC mules from Manolo Blahnik. With two transparent straps, it almost appeared as if the Puma designer’s feet were totally unsecured and she was merely walking on her tiptoes in Burberry socks.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

A model on the catwalk for Burberry spring ’18 at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

