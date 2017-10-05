Reese Witherspoon Just Rocked the Perfect Fall Pumps

Following the launch of Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fall ’17 collection for Nordstrom, the 41-year-old Emmy award-winning actress hit the streets of New York in a gorgeous fall-inspired ensemble.

The mom of three lit up the streets of Manhattan in an Oscar de la Renta short sleeved lace-trim green dress with eye-catching Pigalle Follies bouclé-tweed pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The multicolored plaid pointed stilettos added extra pops of color to her look and flattered her tanned legs.

Witherspoon then accessorized by adding a Gucci pearl-embellished shoulder bag and cat-eye shades.

Later, the “Big Little Lies” star caught a Broadway show titled Dear Evan Hansen, starring “Pitch Perfect” actor Ben Platt, which she dubbed a #MustSee on Instagram.

Shop the must-have fall shoe look below.

Want more?

Shop the Emmys Red Carpet Shoes From Reese Witherspoon & More Celebs

Reese Witherspoon Re-Wears Christian Louboutin Colankle Sandal

Reese Witherspoon Rocks Head-to-Toe Ruffles for ‘Home Again’ Premiere

Shop the Sandals Reese Witherspoon Wore Ahead of a Special Screening of Her New Movie in the Hamptons