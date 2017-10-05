Reese Witherspoon Just Rocked the Perfect Fall Pumps

Following the launch of Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James fall ’17 collection for Nordstrom, the 41-year-old Emmy award-winning actress hit the streets of New York in a gorgeous fall-inspired ensemble.
The mom of three lit up the streets of Manhattan in an Oscar de la Renta short sleeved lace-trim green dress with eye-catching Pigalle Follies bouclé-tweed pumps by Christian Louboutin.
The multicolored plaid pointed stilettos added extra pops of color to her look and flattered her tanned legs.
Witherspoon then accessorized by adding a Gucci pearl-embellished shoulder bag and cat-eye shades.
Dress: Oscar de la Renta Shoes: Christian Louboutin Bag: Gucci
Later, the “Big Little Lies” star caught a Broadway show titled Dear Evan Hansen, starring “Pitch Perfect” actor Ben Platt, which she dubbed a #MustSee on Instagram.
Once every few years, I see a performance that makes me contemplate the big issues. Something truly different. @dearevanhansen is that play. The questions it asks… Who are we? Are we all alone? How can we reach one another? @bensplatt's performance is truly extraordinary… such a catalyst for the change we need right now. To recognize each person as a complex individual that matters. I feel honored to have seen this cast perform. #MustSee
Shop the must-have fall shoe look below.
