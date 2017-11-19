The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Fox-Themed Tights Worn By ‘Vanity Fair’ Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones

Radhika Jones at an event in New York.

While the Internet has had mixed reactions to the fox tights that Vanity Fair‘s new editor-in-chief Radhika Jones‘ wore for her first staff meeting, according to insiders who spoke with WWD, the holiday season is the best time to channel the Harvard graduate’s whimsical style .

As the weather gets colder, tights and socks with patterns and colors as opposed to just nude are a great options to pair with heels. That said, FN rounded up a handful pairs of fox-themed tights and socks for you to shop this winter.

1. Joe Browns Fox Printed Tights

For an affordable and adorable option, check out these nylon tights from Joe Browns.

2. Anthropologie Tintoretta Fox Trot Tights

These fox-print tights from Anthropologie were so popular, they sold out. But you can shop the style via eBay.

3. Cosyworld Fox Print Socks

Slip on these cozy-looking striped crew socks featuring cute orange foxes.

4. G.H. & Bass Sleepy Fox Socks

These G.H. & Bass sleep fox socks are perfect for a crisp fall day.

5. Foxes All Over Socks

Fox print socks like these ones would make a perfect gift or stocking stuffer.

Want more?

9 Festive Holiday Tights To Pair With Your LBD

8 Times Sarah Jessica Parker Wore Really Cool Tights This Winter

Julia Roberts Welcomes Fall With Cool Tights and Boot Pairing