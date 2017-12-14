Georgia Fowler Reveals What It’s Really Like to Model Shoes & More Stars at the ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Premiere

Cast of “Pitch Perfect 3” hit the Hollywood premiere, sponsored by Vince Camuto, for the hotly-anticipated film Tuesday night. And with sultry, statement-making looks trending on the red carpet, we’re taking a look at who wore what, and of course, with what shoes.

Georgia Fowler, for one, rocked head-to-toe Vince Camuto, wearing a black and red sequined minidress paired with slinky Reyna sandals complete with a Luv clutch.

The model — who just walked at last month’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai — talked to FN at the premiere about what is was like to shoot the Vince Camuto x ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ campaign that was inspired by the comedy’s franchise, sharing, “Shooting the campaign was so much fun. It was so nice to work with them; I’ve worked with them for about a year in a half now.”

Georgia Fowler wearing Vince Camuto. Rex Shutterstock

Fowler went on to reveal what it’s really like to model shoes, telling us, “Sometimes shooting shoes is difficult —you’ve got to put your feet by your face and you’re like, how am I going to do this? But it always works out.”

“You always have to make sure you show the outside of the shoe, not the inside of the shoe. You have to be able to do horizontal and verticals; the shoe has to be at the forefront. It’s like a real art. I might just be upside down on a chair, sometimes it’s terrible and sometimes it works.”

Georgia Fowler on the red carpet at the ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ premiere.

Anna Kendrick stepped out in a bold vintage Gucci minidress from the luxury label’s fall ’06 collection paired with thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Anna Kendrick wearing a vintage Gucci dress and Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Rex Shutterstock

Brittany Snow opted for a plunging semi-sheer Monique Lhuillier gown embroidered with floral detailing for the occasion. To complete the look, the red-haired actress slipped into caged peep-toe sandals.

Brittany Snow rocking a semi-sheer embellished Monique Lhuillier gown with caged sandals. Rex Shutterstock

As for Hailee Steinfeld, the 21-year-old singer and Reef ambassador made waves in sequined dress from Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Haille Steinfeld wearing a Tom Ford dress and Louboutin pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Producer and star of the film, Elizabeth Banks, shined in a red sequined dress featuring a thigh-high slit from Jeffrey Dodd teamed with matching red slinky ankle-strap sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Elizabeth Banks wearing a Jeffrey Dodd dress. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Anna Camp sported a white open-back floor-length gown from British designer Antonio Berardi with husband of a year and former “Pitch Perfect” co-star, Skylar Astin.

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin on the red carpet for the ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ premiere in Hollywood. Rex Shutterstock

