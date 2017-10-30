Olivia Wilde Shows Off Her ‘Fly as Hell’ Sustainable Sneakers by Nike

Olivia Wilde is all about sustainability, even when it comes to fashion. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to show off her new Nike sneakers and the material the athletic giant unveiled last month, called Flyleather.

“I’m all about big companies taking big steps to show how it’s possible to produce in a more sustainable way. Plus they’re fly as hell,” Wilde wrote, adding that the post was not a paid ad by Nike.

She went on to praise the material, which is made with at least 50 percent recycled natural leather fiber and water power in order to help reduce waste.

The leather material is breaking the mold as one of Nike’s most sustainable innovations to date due to some key factors.

One, creating it uses 90 percent less water and has an 80 percent lower carbon footprint than traditional leather manufacturing; two, a pair of Nike Flyleather shoes has approximately half the carbon footprint compared with shoes made with traditional leather; and three, Nike Flyleather is 40 percent lighter and five times stronger than traditional leather.

Wilde got her hands on the Nike Flyleather Tennis Classic SE, a special- and limited-edition version of the Tennis Classic, that was made available through a contest during Climate Week NYC 2017 in September. If you missed your chance, the shoes are available now.

