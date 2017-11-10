Olivia Culpo Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction in This Risky High-Slit Red Skirt

It appears Olivia Culpo has the holidays on her mind as she’s been wearing a series of festive red statement pieces lately. From her cherry leather look a few days ago to the bold skirt she donned last night to the Burberry x Paper magazine party in New York, she’s been embracing vibrant palettes.

Pity she had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction with her latest chic outfit. Culpo’s military style skirt by the British brand featured a high-slit cut at the center that maneuvered up and exposed her underwear as she was walking the streets of the Big Apple.

Olivia Culpo attends Burberry x Paper dinner. Rex Shutterstock

Like the pro that she is, the star simply brushed it off and continued to walk confidently.

For support, she went with classic Gianvito Rossi pointed black pumps that you can invest in for $765 online.

Mishap aside, Culpo’s ensemble was the ultimate balance of cozy and elegant, which we should all aspire to when dressing up for holiday parties.

Culpo’s not alone when it comes to fashion faux-pas. See more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.

