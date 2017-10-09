Shop Nude Sneakers for Light to Dark Skin Tones

This fall, take on the nude trend with your sneakers. Shop different shades from the likes of retro Nikes, Converse high-tops, Giuseppe Zanotti slip-ons and more.

1. Nike Air Max 95 SD Sneaker

These retro-inspired Nike Air Max 95 sneakers in oatmeal provide legendary cushioning and are wrapped in pieced suede and layered mesh.

2. Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Band Sneaker

This sporty pull-on style sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti features a tan leather upper, a goldtone bar and wraparound ankle lacing.

3. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Plush Suede Hi

Bella Hadid was spotted donning these suede Converse high-top sneakers while out and about during Milan Fashion Week.

4. Eileen Fisher Kipling Sneaker

This Eileen Fisher low-top sneaker designed with wide-set laces and made of supple nubuck is a simple, no-fuss sneaker you can wear all year round.

5. Joshua Sanders Sock Detail Sneakers

Take on the avant garde sock-sneaker trend with these chic pull-on ankle kicks with a chunky white sole from Joshua Sanders.

6. Vince Copley Suede Lace Up Sneakers

From one of Jessica Alba’s favorite sneaker brands, Vince — step out in these crisp classic lace-up suede platform sneakers.

