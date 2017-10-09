Shop Nude Sneakers for Light to Dark Skin Tones

Nude Sneakers for Light to Dark
Air Max 95 SD sneaker.
This fall, take on the nude trend with your sneakers. Shop different shades from the likes of retro Nikes, Converse high-tops, Giuseppe Zanotti slip-ons and more.

1. Nike Air Max 95 SD Sneaker

These retro-inspired Nike Air Max 95 sneakers in oatmeal provide legendary cushioning and are wrapped in pieced suede and layered mesh.

Nike Air Max 95 SD Sneaker

Buy: Nike Air Max 95 SD Sneaker $170
2. Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Band Sneaker

This sporty pull-on style sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti features a tan leather upper, a goldtone bar and wraparound ankle lacing.

giuseppe zanotti Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Band Sneaker

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Band Sneaker $695
3. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Plush Suede Hi

Bella Hadid was spotted donning these suede Converse high-top sneakers while out and about during Milan Fashion Week.

converse Plush Suede Hi

Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor Plush Suede Hi $55.99
4. Eileen Fisher Kipling Sneaker

This Eileen Fisher low-top sneaker designed with wide-set laces and made of supple nubuck is a simple, no-fuss sneaker you can wear all year round.

Eileen Fisher Kipling Sneaker

Buy: Eileen Fisher Kipling Sneaker $198
5. Joshua Sanders Sock Detail Sneakers

Take on the avant garde sock-sneaker trend with these chic pull-on ankle kicks with a chunky white sole from Joshua Sanders.

Joshua Sanders Sock Detail Sneakers

Buy: Joshua Sanders Sock Detail Sneakers $369
6. Vince Copley Suede Lace Up Sneakers

From one of Jessica Alba’s favorite sneaker brands, Vince — step out in these crisp classic lace-up suede platform sneakers.

Vince Copley Suede Lace Up Sneakers

Buy: Vince Copley Suede Lace Up Sneakers $140
