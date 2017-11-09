The $50K ‘Back to the Future’ Nike Mag Shoes Have Look-Alike Slippers for Only $60

Nike Mag slippers from Banned Goods. Twitter: @WorldKickz

If you can’t afford the roughly $50,000 resale price tag that comes with the “Back to the Future II”-inspired Nike Mag, don’t worry, there still might be a way for you to channel your inner Marty McFly.

An affordable option for fans of the sneaker and the iconic movie is here thanks to Banned Goods, a slipper company that provides comfortable alternatives to hard-to-get kicks. The company recently added one that resembles the Nike Mag to its inventory in time for the holidays. The $60 slippers make for a more fiscally responsibly purchase than its real-life counterpart.

MAG SLIPPERS Now Available! 💻: BannedGoods.com #BannedGoodsNYC A post shared by BANNED GOODS / Slippers (@bannedgoodsnyc) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The Nike Mag, which was featured in the aforementioned hit film, became available for purchase in 2011 when 1,500 pairs were auctioned off on eBay to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The auction brought in $4.7 million for the foundation, which benefits people with Parkinson’s disease. Since that release, another iteration of the Nike Mag dropped in 2016, which featured the self-lacing technology shown in the 1989 movie. The release was limited to 89 pairs.

Nike Mag (2016) news.nike.com

Although they aren’t self-lacing, the slippers come with features that resemble the Nike Mag, such as the blue midsole detailing and the green, yellow and red lights on the heel cup. They’re also outfitted with the wraparound strap displayed on the original shoe.

The Nike Mag slippers are available now in sizes 3.5 to 12 at bannedgoods.com. Hoverboard not included.