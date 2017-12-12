Nicole Kidman Perfects the Winter White Shoe

Nicole Kidman is on a roll.

The actress continues to rack up the accolades this year, with a Golden Globes nomination announced just today for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for her role as Celeste on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” (The show received a total of six nominations and Kidman is up against her costar Reese Witherspoon for the awards.)

Kidman is dressing accordingly, and last week she stepped our in a pair of white pumps by Aquazzura that were not only star-worthy but also the perfect example of how to wear a white shoe in winter. She wore the white Casablanca pumps (with a chiffon Gabriela Hearst dress with a pleated skirt) to the New York Times‘ Greatest Performers of 2017 event in Los Angeles, where she was again honored.

With the chunky ankle strap and its oversized (but not too oversized) buckle, plus a winter-appropriate closed toe and elegant stiletto heel, the shoe is super sophisticated and statuesque — just like its wearer.

Aquazzura Casablanca pump, $750 Aquazzura

