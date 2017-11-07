Nicki Minaj Turned Heads in a Bra Top and Strappy Heels at the CFDA Awards

Nicki Minaj and Alexander Wang stole the show at last night’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York. The star made an unforgettable entrance wearing an entirely customized look by the designer that turned everyone’s heads.

Her look included a plunging black bra top that featured a flowing high-low bottom that draped over her body, which was layered with a studded leather top that also functioned as a belt. She also wore a pair of leather shorts with gold buttons along the side.

Nicki Minaj. Rex Shutterstock

As if her outfit didn’t stand out enough, Minaj sported super-strappy heels and carried a fringe bag to tie it all together.

Judging by the number of Instagram photos she posted, the rapper had an incredible night and was undoubtedly living her best life.

Nicki Minaj. Rex Shutterstock

Sadly, Minaj’s customized shoes aren’t currently available online. However, if you’re inspired and looking for an alternative to wear this holiday season, Steve Madden makes an affordable sandal that’s just as strappy.

