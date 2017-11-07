Nicki Minaj Turned Heads in a Bra Top and Strappy Heels at the CFDA Awards

Nicki Minaj and Alexander Wang stole the show at last night’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York. The star made an unforgettable entrance wearing an entirely customized look by the designer that turned everyone’s heads.
Her look included a plunging black bra top that featured a flowing high-low bottom that draped over her body, which was layered with a studded leather top that also functioned as a belt. She also wore a pair of leather shorts with gold buttons along the side.
Judging by the number of Instagram photos she posted, the rapper had an incredible night and was undoubtedly living her best life.
Sadly, Minaj’s customized shoes aren’t currently available online. However, if you’re inspired and looking for an alternative to wear this holiday season, Steve Madden makes an affordable sandal that’s just as strappy.
Want more?
Nicki Minaj Performs in Money-Print Boots & $4M Worth of Diamonds
Nicki Minaj Closed NYFW With a Big Wardrobe Malfunction While in $50 Heels
Nicki Minaj Arrives in Dramatic Fur Coat at Oscar de la Renta’s NYFW Show — and Models Walked to Her Music
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stepped Out in Studs & More Celebs in the Front Row at NYFW