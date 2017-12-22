5 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas That Will Make You Stand Out at Any Party

Love it or hate it, New Year’s Eve is upon us. And for those who are gearing up for the celebratory occasion, fashion is top-of-mind.

Some may be hitting the casual house party, while others are dining at a fancy fete. Either way, New Year’s Eve is all about embracing the festivities. For the ones looking to do it in true style, we’ve got you covered — no matter the occasion.

Yes, we may be biased, but what better way to ring in the New Year than with a pair of the perfect shoes? Sparkling and glittering styles are always a go-to, but it all depends on the ensemble. Check out five New Year’s Eve outfit inspirations for any type of party — shoes included.

1. The Club Case

What screams New Year’s Eve more than a sequin minidress? Wear this colorful V-neck look to any club and make a statement in a bright pair of pumps.

Zara sequin minidress, zara.com

2. Frilly Formal

Heading to a special evening filled with craft cocktails and elegant hor d’oeuvres? Impress guests in a menswear-inspired pantsuit. To give this look festive flair, be sure to opt for a suit with touches of textured lamé, silk, metallic or color. Pair the outfit with simple sandals.

Isabel Marant pantsuit, net-a-porter.com

3. Dinner Date Wear

Dinner for two? Keep your look fun with a pair of glittered platform sandals, which can be matched with any little black dress.

H&M wrap dress, hm.com

4. Fancy & Fabulous

For the ones going to an all-out Gatsby-esque type of party, stand out in a metallic pink silk slip dress. And don’t be afraid to bring out the crystal-embellished shoes. A glitzy pair of sexy, simple sandals is the way to go.

Juan Carlos Obando silk blend dress, net-a-porter.com

5. House Party Chic

For a casual look, you can’t go wrong with jeans and an off-the-shoulder sweater. But seeing how it’s still New Year’s Eve, keep it party-friendly with a pair of rhinestone-covered boots.

H&M off-the-shoulder sweater, hm.com; Frame denim jeans, net-a-porter.com

