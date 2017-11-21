10 Best Designer Shoes From Net-a-Porter’s Big Fall Sale — Up to 50 Percent Off

Net-a-Porter fall sale
Shop Net-a-Porter's huge fall sale right now.
Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter just launched a major fall sale featuring thousands of current-season items up to 50 percent off. Get your hands on the designer duds you’ve been eying at fraction of the cost, from Off-White booties, classic white kicks, velvet sandals and more.

Scroll through for FN’s guide to some of the best footwear marked down now at net-a-porter.com

1. Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers

These tennis shoes courtesy of Common Projects may seem like simple white leather sneakers, but a contrasting silver sole proves they’re anything but.

common projects Original Achilles metallic-trimmed leather sneakers

Buy: Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers $297.50
2. Off-White Grosgrain-trimmed Ankle Boots

These half-off suede boots from Off-White, exclusively sold at Net-a-Porter, include a variation of the brand’s cult belt with the same yellow grosgrain strap and industrial buckle around the ankle.

Off-White Grosgrain-trimmed Ankle Boots

Buy: Off-White Grosgrain-trimmed Ankle Boots $595
3. Laurence Dacade Parveen Knee Boots

Also 50 percent off, these knee-high Laurence Dacade coated-suede boots will carry you through the winter.

LAURENCE DACADE Parveen coated-suede knee boots

Buy: Laurence Dacade Parveen Knee boots $585
4. Sam Edelman Odele Velvet Sandals

For just $60, Sam Edelman’s cranberry-colored velvet ankle-tie sandals are just what you need this holiday season.

Sam Edelman Odele Velvet Sandals

Buy: Sam Edelman Odele velvet sandals $60
5. Gianvito Rossi 100 Suede Pumps

You can’t go wrong with these sophisticated black suede almond-toe pumps featuring sultry wrap-around ankle ties.

GIANVITO ROSSI 100 suede pumps

Buy: Gianvito Rossi 100 suede pumps $495
6. See by Chloé Fringed Suede Ankle Boots

Embrace your inner bohemian and slip into these tan suede fringe-embellished ankle booties with tasseled ties and a 3.5-inch heel.

see by chloe Fringed suede ankle boots

Buy: See by Chloé Fringed ankle boots $197.50
7. Trademark Frances Patent Leather Mules

Made from glossy patent textured-leather, these red Frances block-heel mules via Trademark are just the statement shoes you need.

trademark Frances patent textured-leather mules

Buy: Trademark Frances Patent Leather mules https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/942392/trademark/frances-patent-textured-leather-mules
8. No. 21 Metallic Crystal-Embellished Satin Slides

These mustard satin slides featuring No.21’s signature neat knot are trimmed with a mirrored silver leather bow and crystal-embellished heels.

NO. 21 Metallic leather-trimmed crystal-embellished satin slides

Buy: No. 21 Metallic Crystal-Embellished satin slides $315
9. Adidas Originals Superstar Metallic-Trimmed Sneaker

Go classic with these leather Adidas Originals Superstar trainers, which are marked down to just $40.

adidas originals Superstar metallic-trimmed leather sneakers

Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar Metallic-trimmed sneakers $40
10. Saint Laurent Lou Lou Suede Ankle Boots

Lace up these suede 4-inch block-heeled ankle booties named after Yves’ friend and muse Loulou de la Falaise.

saint laurent Lou Lou suede ankle boots

Buy: Saint Laurent Lou Lou suede ankle boots $497.50
