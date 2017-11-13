The Six Best Shoes From Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ Promo Tour

Milllie Bobby Brown Stranger Things style
Millie Bobby Brown during the "Stranger Things" press tour.
Rex

While it took more than five years for Emma Watson to be scooped up into Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel fold after arriving as a showbiz newcomer in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” such has not been the path to  ascension in fashion for “Stranger Things” breakout star Millie Bobby Brown.

The 13 year-old actress, who recently wrapped the Netflix drama’s second season, has enjoyed an eminently speedier style trajectory, and the promo tour for the show had luxury fashion houses queuing up for a piece of MBB’s Upside Down action.

Millie Bobby Brown style Louis Vuitton Millie Bobby Brown wears a full look from Louis Vuitton’s spring ’18 runway Rex

Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere set the tone when he sent a “Stranger Things” tribute tee down his spring 2018 runway. So, it was no surprise when a look from the show cropped up on the young actress – sci-fi inspired sneakers included – for her appearance on MTV’s “TRL” show Nov. 1.

Louis Vuitton Millie Bobby Brown style Louis Vuitton spring 2018 sci-fi style sneaker Rex

Unsurprisingly, though, Halloween Tuesday provided the week’s fashion epicenter seeing three costume changes. First up was a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti spiked Angie sandals in rose gold teamed with a millennial pink Rodarte bomber jacket worn while attending “The Build Series” at Build Studios.

Zanotti Rodarte Millie Bobby Brown style Millie Bobby Brown wears Rodarte bomber and Giuseppe Zanotti Angie sandals. Rex / Aquazzura
Spikes were similarly in evidence when it came to Gucci’s studded Luna pumps teamed with a matching frock by the house’s Alessandro Michele. The actress wore this ensemble for an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Millie Bobby Brown style Gucci Millie Bobby Brown wears a full look by Gucci. Rex / Gucci
And finally, Giuseppe Zanotti made a second appearance in the shape of these Natalie velvet lace-up booties worn with Miu Miu’s resort 2018 boilersuit for the “Jimmy Fallon” show.

Millie Bobby Brown style Zanotti Giuseppe Zanotti Natalie navy dusted velvet lace-up Giuseppe Zanotti
On Oct. 26, MBB teamed Aquazzura’s Sandy pumps with a shift dress by British designer Roksanda Ilincic for an appearance on U.K. television show “This Morning.”

 

Aquazzura Roksanda Millie Bobby Brown style Millie Bobby Brown wears Roksanda dress and Aquazzura Sandy pump in blue diamond droplet Neiman Marcus
And if you’re wondering who is behind those MBB A-list ensembles, it’s stylist Thomas Carter Phillips. His most recent ‘gram of the star involves a pair of Tabitha Simmons damask Maya wedge sandals and a spot of monochrome Proenza.

Just like the flea/acrobat analogy from Season 1, Carter Phillips is walking a tightrope when it comes to appropriate attire for a 13 year-old. However, every look is strategically anchored by its footwear. Stilettos might have teetered on overly grown-up territory but those block heels and wedges, not to mention the sneaker, served to keep things grounded.