Melania Trump Rocks a Flamenco-Style Skirt & Sky-High Heels for Hispanic Heritage Month

Melania Trump arrives for a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House.

Melania Trump hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month event on Friday at the White House in a flamenco-style red skirt from Carolina Herrera and matching Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

The embellished curve-hugging high waisted skirt featured a flouncy ruffled hem, flattering the first lady’s legs. The former model paired the skirt with a simple white long sleeved top and red pointed stiletto pumps, which pulled the look together.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump host a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House on Oct. 6. Rex Shutterstock

The 47-year-old hit the stage in the bold ensemble alongside Donald Trump as he took to the podium where he addressed a crowd of leaders gathered in the East Room of the White House.

Melania Trump at the Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House on Oct. 6. Rex Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of Melania wearing similar navy suede Manolo Blahni BB pumps to visit Puerto Rico earlier this week.

Melania Trump wearing red Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps. Rex Shutterstock

