Melania Trump Rocks Wild Rainbow Snakeskin 5-Inch Heels & New Designer Dress

Melania Trump visited a rehab drug center for infants in West Virginia today, pledging to support addicted parents. For the occasion, the first lady — who is known to sport Delpozo, Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors — stepped out in Cefinn, founded by Samantha Cameron—the wife of former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The former model donned a green belted shirt dress from the label paired with her go-to signature So Kate pumps, featuring hand-painted ultra rose python upper on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

#NEW Melania stepping out to board a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier this morning. The First Lady was on her way to visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that also provides services to parents and families dealing with addiction (Obtober 10, 2017) A post shared by Melania Trump (@alwaysmelania) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

The assortment of colors in her sky-high stilettos popped against the 47-year-old’s bright green dress, making for an eye-catching ensemble.

Shop the bold style below.

Want more?

Melania Trump Rocks a Flamenco-Style Skirt & Sky-High Heels for Hispanic Heritage Month

Melania Trump’s Ready for Duty in These Very Affordable 6-Inch Boots in Puerto Rico

Melania Trump Repeated This Smart Menswear-Inspired Suit for Her First Roundtable on Drug Abuse