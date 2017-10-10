Melania Trump Rocks Wild Rainbow Snakeskin 5-Inch Heels & New Designer Dress

Melania Trump visited a rehab drug center for infants in West Virginia today, pledging to support addicted parents. For the occasion, the first lady — who is known to sport Delpozo, Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors — stepped out in Cefinn, founded by Samantha Cameron—the wife of former British Prime Minister David Cameron.
The former model donned a green belted shirt dress from the label paired with her go-to signature So Kate pumps, featuring hand-painted ultra rose python upper on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.
The assortment of colors in her sky-high stilettos popped against the 47-year-old’s bright green dress, making for an eye-catching ensemble.
