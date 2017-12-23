5 Shoes Meghan Markle Should Wear for Christmas

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s reputation as a style influencer has been on the rise since the stylish star announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November. With the holidays fast approaching, the “Suits” actress needs to start thinking about her Christmas look. Here are five shoes — from Markle’s favorite brands, as well as some from soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s most-loved labels — that would work perfectly this holiday season.

1. Strappy Pumps

Markle is a big fan of strappy high heels — she wore a similar pair of pumps, also by Aquazzura, for her official engagement interview. In a bold red, the shoes work perfectly for a holiday party.

2. Velvet Mules

Sarah Flint is a favorite label of Markle’s, and the designer offers a wide variety of festive options. Velvet offers a fun alternative to suede or leather — and mules are right on trend this year.

3. Embellished Lace Heels

For a delicate look, Markle could put her own spin on shoes from L.K. Bennett, one of Middleton’s favorite brands. In a forest green lace with shiny embellishment at the toe, these shoes scream “Christmas.”

4. Gold Beaded Pumps

Jimmy Choo is a celebrity favorite and one which Markle has sported for public appearances in the past. Made of gold leather with faux pearl embellishment, these pumps work perfectly for a festive occasion.

5. Plexiglass Pumps

Pumps with PVC detailing have been trending on the red carpet in recent months. Done in silver-studded white suede, these Gianvito Rossi pumps work for almost any celebration. While the shoes are a bit less traditional than those most frequently sported by the British royal family, Markle represents a new, more modern era for the family — plus, Middleton is a big Gianvito Rossi fan.

