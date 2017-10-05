Megan Fox’s Son, 5, Rocks Disney Princess Dress With Slick Slip-Ons

Megan Fox’s son Noah rocks dresses on the daily. And yesterday, the cutie, who is a fan of princesses, stepped out in an ice blue dress featuring Elsa from the Disney 2013 box office smash hit “Frozen.”

While the “Transformers” actress has been criticized for letting her son dress like a “girl,” that hasn’t stopped Fox from pushing back at society’s gender binary dressing norms, letting Noah, her eldest of three boys with Brian Austin Green, wear whatever he wants.

🆕🆕 Megan Fox was shown in Los Angeles on Wednesday with her husband Brian Austin and her 3 sons #meganfox @the_native_tiger A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox.tr) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

And speaking of wearing what you want — the older brother to Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 1, sported Akid Liv printed slip on sneakers for the day out in Calabasas.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” actress opted for Rihanna’s Fenty Puma pink satin bow slides paired with distressed jeans and a pale pink sweater coat.

Shop Noah’s Akid kicks below.

Click through the gallery to see North West, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and more cute celebrity kids in non-gender binary styles.

Want more?

Megan Fox’s 4-Year-Old Son Wears Dresses & Non-Gender Binary Outfits — Social Media Reacts

Jaime King, Johnny Knoxville & More Launch AKID X ‘Despicable Me 3’ Shoe Collection

Akid’s Ashleigh Dempster Says Her Kids Are Her Biggest Critics