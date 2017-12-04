Lily Collins’ Latest Look Will Inspire Your Next New Year’s Eve Party Outfit

It may be peak holiday season, but Lily Collins brought spring back to the red carpet last night in Mountain View, Calif., at the sixth annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony. The actress was pretty in pink as she opted for a light blush fringe dress by Prada. It was a refreshing and fun look we’d love to see more of from the star.

She continued her outfit with golden platform pumps that literally took her look to the next level. Collins’ champagne-colored shoes featured a peep toe that subtly showcased her nude pedicure beautifully. To add extra shine to your step, consider the affordable alternative we picked out from Chinese Laundry, which has a similar silhouette but consists of a more on-trend metallic finish.

Either way, fringe paired with platforms or gold hues along with pink are both the ultimate New Year’s Eve outfit combinations. The holiday will be here before you know it, so take cues from Collins before it’s too late.

Lily Collins at the sixth annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony. Rex Shutterstock

