Lady Gaga Announces Her Las Vegas Residency in the Ultimate Millennial Pink Look

Look out, Las Vegas — Lady Gaga has arrived. The powerhouse singer announced a two-year residency at the MGM Park Theater on Instagram yesterday.

Variety reports she’s scheduled to play a total of 74 shows, with the possibility of adding more. In honor of the exciting occasion, Gaga popped open a bottle of champagne and sported on the ultimate millennial pink outfit. Her look consisted of a shiny bubblegum pink shirtdress, but she balanced it out with classic nude pumps similar to the Tony Bianco alternative we found below. At only $117, these 3-inch heels are a closet staple you can’t pass up. The pointed leather shoes are elegant and are perfect for dressing up any ensemble. Plus, the shorter heel will keep you more stable and prevent you from toppling over at those formal gatherings.

Though we imagine Gaga opting for something bolder once she gets to Vegas, like the sky-high platforms she wore to the World Series this year, it’s refreshing to see her rock simpler footwear. Check out her sweet ‘grams and full look below.

The rumors are true!!!!!💞 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Buy: Tony Bianco Dova Pump $116.95 buy it

Want more?

Lady Gaga Hits Miami Beach in a Crystal Thong, Studded Heels and Rhinestone Bikini

Lady Gaga Rocked the Shortest Shorts You’ve Ever Seen